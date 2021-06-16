Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

The claims of those who are simply opposed to the vaccines are wearing thin. The vaccines don’t change your DNA. They don’t have particularly high rates of complications. They are extremely effective against the earlier variants of COVID and remain highly effective against emerging strains. And they quite clearly protect against severe cases in the instances in which a person who was vaccinated is unfortunate enough to contract COVID.

There was a bit of good news statewide last week. Vaccinations, which had been trending down since the peak in early April, ticked up just a bit. The number given was still less than a quarter of what it was at the peak, but it suggests the dramatic slowdown in vaccinations may be bottoming out.

Slow, steady progress in vaccinations isn’t good enough, not when we could be doing so much more. But it’s better than the alternative of fading efforts and complacency.

Every person who is fully vaccinated is one fewer target for this virus, one fewer person who could spread it to others. And that is quite clearly still happening. State data shows about one out of every five Wisconsin hospitals still have an ICU at peak capacity. We’re still averaging about two COVID deaths per day statewide. The country is nearing 600,000 deaths.