Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Wisconsin school children can’t afford to lose another year of learning to COVID-19.

That means local school districts and communities must do everything they can to limit the spread of the more contagious delta strain of the virus so in-person classes aren’t disrupted.

Schools across Wisconsin, including in Madison, are getting off to a great start this fall by offering five days a week of in-person classes. The personal and more engaging instruction that in-person learning provides should allow more young people to catch up in their studies after a year of mostly online classes that slowed progress. Returning to school buildings also will help satisfy young people’s strong need for social interaction with peers.

Wisconsin has long favored local control of schools, and some flexibility makes sense. Communities have varying levels of disease and vaccination. Some schools have more space for social distancing and better circulation of air to limit transmission. If a district suffers a scary outbreak, it might need to go back online — but hopefully not for long.