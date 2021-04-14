Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Here in Wisconsin 1.1 million state residents have been fully vaccinated with two doses and that represents 20% of our population. Additionally, the number of state residents who have received their first vaccination which gives substantial protection now stands at 30%. Likewise, the national figure on partial vaccinations stands at 33% with more than 109 million Americans having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The drop in deaths and the rise in vaccinations are both reasons to cheer.

Gradually we’ve seen restaurants and bars opening to higher capacities and sports venues as well. Tailgating is coming back at Am-Fam Field for Brewers games and travel is on the uptick. We’ll gladly welcome the day when we can put our masks in a drawer to sit as a reminder of a perilous 2020.

That day hasn’t yet come. There are new spikes in Europe in COVID cases and here in the U.S. the number of coronavirus cases a day has risen by 21% over the past couple of weeks. The number of daily hospitalizations in the U.S. have also gone up by about 2.7% from week to week.

Younger people in their 30s and 40s are showing up in those statistics — in part because America gave vaccination priority to older Americans who were more likely to die. And new variants of COVID look to be more aggressive in their ability to spread.