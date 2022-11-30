 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

  • 0

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. November 28, 2022.

Editorial: Rural EMS concerns must be addressed

If you missed it Monday, we had a story about the pressure emergency medical services are under in Wisconsin. It ran on A3 and, if you haven’t taken the time to read it yet, it’s worth the effort.

If there’s a hiring challenge that businesses have faced over the past couple years, EMS services probably have it, too. Shortage of qualified applicants? Check. Supply chain issues? Check. Inflation? Check.

The article focused largely on southern Wisconsin, though the basic issues are common to services just about everywhere. Daniel Pease, Beloit’s fire chief, called it “a nationwide problem.”

Pease suspects part of the issue is generational. Fewer people are signing up for departments that have depended for decades on people who knew they weren’t going to be paid for the work. That’s becoming a tougher sell, since fewer jobs allow workers to leave at a moment’s notice and wages have broadly failed to keep pace with inflation.

People are also reading…

And, with almost every service looking for people with the same fundamental qualifications, there’s intense competition for the people who are willing to step up.

The problem is that many small fire and medical services depend on volunteers because they simply don’t have the money to do anything else. Without volunteers, the departments will quite simply cease to exist.

That’s where a proposal by Alan DeYoung, the executive director of the Wisconsin EMS Association, comes in. He’d like to see $500 million in annual funding for Wisconsin’s EMS departments.

There’s good reason for Wisconsin’s Legislature to take a hard look at that idea, and it goes well beyond the immediate issues in rural Wisconsin.

Rural fire and medical departments aren’t necessarily equipped or ready for large-scale events. So when there’s a major fire, for example, it’s not unusual in the least for the responding department to issue a request for mutual aid. That’s when departments from outside the immediate vicinity send over personnel and equipment.

Dwindling resources and personnel mean there are fewer people available for such mutual aid calls. Some departments may not have people to send. What happens then? The larger departments who have mutual aid agreements in place will be called upon more frequently.

Pease alluded to that shift in his comments. He said volunteer departments once provided a valuable backstop for larger services, but that relationship has now flipped. And James Ponkauskus, Janesville’s fire chief, backed that assessment.

“We’re running more calls,” he said. “It’s costing us more money.”

There’s another factor involved when small departments shut down or curtail services: Time. While the person whose house is on fire probably doesn’t care much which department responds, that person will most definitely care how quickly they respond.

Time matters significantly for EMS departments. The cases aren’t always as threats to life and limb, but any time they’re called out it’s because someone needs help. The faster help arrives, the faster that person is taken care of.

What’s the solution? That depends on where you stand. Doing nothing means that department closures and consolidations, already part of the landscape, will likely become more frequent. It’s not difficult to see a scenario where that, in turn, hurts volunteer departments further. It’s one thing when you know it’s a quick, five-minute dash to the department when a call goes out. It’s another when that department is 20 minutes and two towns over.

More money is the only way to maintain departments at their current levels of service. There are numerous means of getting to that point. Cities and counties could raise taxes. They can, as Eau Claire did this year, seek a referendum specifically for public safety.

But it’s also not unreasonable to say Congress and the Wisconsin Legislature need to take a careful look at things and see whether there’s a role for them. The devil may be in the details of any future proposal, but right now it doesn’t seem either body has a great grasp of the issue. That’s the starting point.

It has been generations since the majority of Americans lived in rural settings. Where 51% of Americans lived in urban settings in 1920, the first census in which a majority were not rural, that figure is higher than 75% today. But urban areas cannot afford to ignore the brewing crisis for rural EMS.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts

Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts

Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders say they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Tuesday they want to eliminate a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has rejected those ideas in the past and Republicans don’t have the votes necessary to override a veto. Vos and LeMahieu both spoke at a WisPolitics.com event. They also both said they hoped to work better with Evers in his second term.

In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack

In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack

In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. They say few officials can be trusted, and believe neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another. They have felt the contempt of people who see them as fanatics. But they insist they are just normal people who aren’t so different from the rest of America. And their views haven’t been swayed - not at all - by midterm elections that failed to see the sweeping Republican victories that many had predicted.

Wisconsin Supreme Court revokesv former judge's law license

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has revoked a law license from a former Milwaukee County juvenile court judge who had pleaded guilty to federal charges of transmitting child pornography. The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that the seriousness of Brett Blomme’s misconduct while a judge merited the revocation of his law license. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Blomme’s license was already suspended, but he had filed a “petition for the consensual revocation” of his license.

No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America

No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America

In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. They say few officials can be trusted, and believe neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another. They have felt the contempt of people who see them as fanatics. But they insist they are just normal people who aren't so different from the rest of America. And their views haven't been swayed - not at all - by midterm elections that failed to see the sweeping Republican victories that many had predicted.

Dismissal motion could delay abortion challenge for months

Dismissal motion could delay abortion challenge for months

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says he wants his lawsuit challenging the state's 173-year-old abortion ban to move quickly but that's probably not going to happen after defense attorneys signaled they would try to dismiss the case. Kaul filed the lawsuit in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The ruling put the state's ban back into effect. The lawsuit has languished in Dane County court for almost five months. Defense attorneys say they plan to file a motion to dismiss the case, with final briefs on the motion not due until Feb. 6.  The case could end up in a state Supreme Court with a new ideological make-up next fall.

Judge orders Enbridge, tribe to form emergency pipeline plan

A federal judge has ordered energy firm Enbridge Inc. and an American Indian tribe to come up with a emergency plan to prevent potential oil spills from a pipeline running through the tribe's reservation. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued Enbridge in 2019 to force the company to remove a section of pipeline that runs through their reservation in northern Wisconsin. Enbridge has agreed to the reroute. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that U.S. District Judge William Conley said in an order Monday that the risk of a significant rupture in a portion of the line that runs through the reservation exists. He ordered the company and tribe to reach an agreement on emergency measures to avoid a spill.

Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in soldier’s hazing death

Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in soldier’s hazing death

A military appeals court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a U.S. Navy SEAL who got 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret. The men were serving in the African country of Mali when the death occurred in 2017. The appeals court ruled that prosecutors had failed to disclose that a U.S. Marine who testified against the SEAL had asked for clemency in exchange for his testimony. The Marine had also participated in the hazing incident. The ruling came last week, nearly two years after Tony DeDolph received his decade-long punishment. DeDolph was one four American servicemembers who were charged in the death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar.

In Barron, Somali-Americans drop call-to-prayer request

Somali-American residents in Barron have withdrawn a request to play an amplified call to prayer from two mosques after facing opposition from some community members. Barron, a town of about 3,400, is home to some 470 Somali refugees and their families, many of them drawn to work at a Jennie-O turkey processing plant. Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Isaak Mohamed, a Somali-American who was elected to the city’s common council this spring, brought the call-to-prayer request to the council at the request of residents. But during a public comment period at the council’s Nov. 15 meeting, all 14 speakers opposed it. Mohamed said an agreement was made to withdraw the request after speaking with social and religious leaders in the city’s Somali community.

Remains of Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 identified

Authorities say the remains of a Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 have been identified in Montana. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that authorities believe Rogers Lee Ellis of Wisconsin Rapids was hitchhiking when he left Wisconsin and was killed by someone he was traveling with. Human remains were found in 2004 near Red Lodge — but at the time, DNA from the remains could not be matched with a relative. This year, authorities conducted a genetic genealogy investigation to help identify the remains as belonging to Ellis. Authorities say they are now launching a cold case homicide investigation to find the person or people who killed Ellis.

DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021

DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021

Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed 14% more deer during this year's nine-day gun season's opening weekend than in 2021. The season opened Saturday and runs through this Sunday. The Department of Natural Resources reported hunters killed 103,623 deer over the weekend. That's up from 90,023 deer killed during last year's opening weekend. The annual average opening weekend harvest from 2017 to 2021 was 102,347 animals. DNR officials attributed the 2022 harvest to snow cover that made deer easier to see and track.

Watch Now: Related Video

Two never-before-seen minerals found in gigantic meteorite

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News