Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

What’s the solution? We as a nation have never been particularly good at agreeing on what the past meant, and that’s not likely to change now. And, absent such agreement, the debates will continue.

The solution, as we see it, lies in education. Not the formal education of your youth, sitting in a classroom absorbing the received wisdom (or at least approved interpretation) of an instructor. We must become a nation of students, a people willing to study and develop our own understandings of the past and its place in our lives today.

There can be no one size fits all answer. Not when we’re talking about a vast array of experiences and backgrounds from which people derive individual identities. So we must study. The best scholars also understand the value in studying the ideas of those with whom they disagree. Doing so transforms those opinions from something to be rejected without thought into the stone against which your own thought may be sharpened.

Right now, too much of the debate relies on straw man arguments. It devolves into people claiming one group wants to destroy history, while another is composed of malignant racists. Both are shallow fallacies. There are those who want to challenge our understanding of history without erasing anything. And there are those who have concerns about doing so that are not based on race.