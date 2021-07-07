Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

But the overarching conclusion backs up what officials knew almost from the moment last season’s hunting began. It was a badly botched effort.

Wisconsin hunters officially took 218 wolves during the season. The target was 119. We’ve heard some people try to justify the outcome by saying the overall number the DNR authorized was 200 wolves. That’s true. But the gap between the target and what was authorized were reserved for tribal hunting. Whether the tribes planned to hunt those wolves or not is irrelevant. They simply weren’t for other hunters to take.

The study will unquestionably add fuel for those who want the Biden administration to reinstate protections for gray wolves. As with our last editorial on the subject, we’re not going to take a position on whether the administration should yield to those demands.

What we’re focused on is Wisconsin, and at this point things need to proceed with the anticipation that a fall hunt will be allowed. Wisconsin law requires the DNR to have one if federal protections are not in place. Even a relatively swift action by Washington standards would quite likely come later than when the hunt would be held.