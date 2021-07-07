Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. July 6, 2021.
Editorial: Study underlines DNR’s spring failures
The goal of Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources with regard to the state’s wolf population is stability. More evidence is emerging that it badly failed in that with the wolf hunt this past spring.
A trio of researchers, including from the University of Wisconsin, concluded the state’s total wolf population is now somewhere between 695 and 751 animals. In the spring of 2020 it was around 1,034. Assuming a reasonable degree of accuracy with those estimates, Wisconsin has lost between a quarter and a third of all wolves in a single year.
To state the obvious, that’s not stabilizing a population.
There are questions. Estimates on wild populations are always tough. Wolves aren’t exactly up for a formal census, of course. And it’s difficult to say how the spring’s hunt affected the success of the wolves’ breeding season. We don’t know how many were born this summer, and that’s not an insignificant factor.
Other experts have questioned the report’s estimates on “cryptic hunting,” cases in which hunters deliberately hide carcasses or destroy radio collars. It’s also worth noting that some of the losses undoubtedly came from other, non-hunting causes. It’s far rarer to hit a wolf while driving than a deer, for example, but it does happen.
But the overarching conclusion backs up what officials knew almost from the moment last season’s hunting began. It was a badly botched effort.
Wisconsin hunters officially took 218 wolves during the season. The target was 119. We’ve heard some people try to justify the outcome by saying the overall number the DNR authorized was 200 wolves. That’s true. But the gap between the target and what was authorized were reserved for tribal hunting. Whether the tribes planned to hunt those wolves or not is irrelevant. They simply weren’t for other hunters to take.
The study will unquestionably add fuel for those who want the Biden administration to reinstate protections for gray wolves. As with our last editorial on the subject, we’re not going to take a position on whether the administration should yield to those demands.
What we’re focused on is Wisconsin, and at this point things need to proceed with the anticipation that a fall hunt will be allowed. Wisconsin law requires the DNR to have one if federal protections are not in place. Even a relatively swift action by Washington standards would quite likely come later than when the hunt would be held.
Hunting in Wisconsin is, first and foremost, a means of conserving and preserving the state’s natural resources. Yes, there are those who definitely depend on the animals they hunt for sustenance. But those hunters are in the minority. Most hunt for reasons other than need.
We disagree with those who are morally opposed to all hunting. It is a legitimate tool in conservation, one that has a long tradition in Wisconsin. Generations of families can tell stories about hunting with each other or weeks spent in deer camps. Reinforcing those ties while helping manage the state’s deer population, for example, benefits everyone.
But uncontrolled hunts that blow past the state’s conservation goals don’t accomplish those same benefits. They bring justifiable criticism. They offer the opportunity to create a caricature of hunters as people who care more about killing than the other aspects of hunting that are, to many, more important. The spring’s DNR debacle failed hunters, conservationists and the species the DNR was trying to manage.
As we said in February, hunting must take place in the context of conserving the state’s resources. Obliteration is not conservation. It damages the natural world now, and leaves far fewer opportunities in the future. We cannot repeat the kind of mistakes Americans of past generations made with regard to hunting. We got lucky that we still have bison in our country. But luck isn’t a good strategy.
Wisconsin residents depend on the DNR to preserve our shared resources for the future. It is imperative that the DNR do a better job of planning for the upcoming wolf season. It cannot afford to have another one spin out of control in less than a week, the way the spring did.
Hunting has its place. It is among the oldest human activities. But there can be no excuses for a repeated failure this fall.
———
La Crosse Tribune. July 4, 2021.
Editorial: Gundersen investment in environmental initiatives pays off for community
When the board of Gundersen Health System made the far-sighted decision 13 years ago to begin investing in greener energy and operations, it was a bet on the future of our three-state region.
Today, we’re a healthier region because those investments have paid off.
And Gundersen has shown the value of doing good while doing well.
As with any investment, there’s risk.
Gundersen has invested about $40 million in its Envision environmental program.
The La Crosse-based health-care center became the first nationally to become energy independent in 2014. And last month, the dozen or so investments have paid off.
Gundersen says it has reduced environmental emissions and use of fossil fuel while producing a 54% improvement in operating margins.
Gundersen has won acclaim, awards and admiration nationwide for its environmental initiatives, and whether you’re a patient or a business partner, you can be thankful that these nontraditional investments have resulted in a healthier community.
How else can you explain a health-care center in the Upper Midwest becoming a nation leader by harnessing solar power, wind energy, biomass, geothermal and biogas?
“The sustainability project has really informed us on what else we can do on a population health standpoint,” CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber says. “This isn’t taking care of someone’s broken leg, but it is taking care of the health of the community. This is an example of what health systems should be doing to drive community health.”
The environmental initiatives have included a number of partnerships – from companies that sell wood chips to fire the furnaces (saving $600,000 per year in energy costs), to Organic Valley and a wind-turbine partnership, to working with La Crosse County to tap methane from the county landfill as an energy source, to providing unused cafeteria food to Salvation Army.
It’s a healthy reminder that collaboration pays off.
“A lot of things we want to do from population health aspect we can’t do by ourselves. So we need expertise and community partnerships,” Rathgaber says. “We do that in homelessness, opioid addiction, adverse childhood experiences, so we love having partnerships with those folks who have the knowledge, and we work together with them. That’s the only way we can solve those complex problems.”
Corey Zarecki, director of engineering and operations for Envision, refers to these partnerships as “two-sided green.”
“We were fortunate enough to see the relationship between the environment and the local economy and the health of patients before sustainability was a buzzword.”
As Rathgaber says: “We like partnerships where everybody wins.”
Gundersen’s sustainability success should remind all of us that collaboration can be crucial to reaching the confluence of doing good while doing well.
Our region is blessed with so many examples of teamwork building a stronger region.
And Gundersen has shown that investing in regional partnerships can pay off in many healthy ways.
———
Wisconsin State Journal. July 2, 2021.
Editorial: If you like ‘Mad Lit,’ you’ll love a true pedestrian mall on State Street in Madison
A lot of people have talked about making Downtown Madison more inviting and inclusive in the wake of the pandemic and social unrest.
Rob Franklin is actually doing it.
Franklin’s “Mad Lit” music and art event will light up the top of State Street tonight from 8 to 11 p.m., and every other Friday night through Oct. 8. The free concert series is just the kind of draw that Downtown needs more of to bring back the crowds, reenergize public spaces and help struggling businesses recover.
Mad Lit has the added benefit of introducing the broader public to artists and entrepreneurs of color. Pop-up shops will join musicians and artists in and around the 100 block of State Street, with event organizers encouraging concertgoers to eat and drink at nearby cafes and bars.
Mat Lit deserves strong support from the public and City Hall. Please check it out if you can.
And while you’re down there, imagine how vibrant State Street could be if Madison’s signature shopping and entertainment district were turned into a true pedestrian mall and park. Turning State Street into a grand promenade, similar to Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado, would allow events such as Mad Lit to happen all the time on State Street amid trees, walking paths and cafes.
Franklin, a hip-hop artist better known as “Rob Dz,” said Wednesday he loves the idea of a pedestrian mall on State Street, especially if it helps bring more local and diverse businesses into vacant spaces.
Mad Lit will fill the 100 block of State Street with people. City buses will be rerouted to the closest cross street to State Street. That will create a lot more room to hang out, have fun, check out vendors, duck into stores and dine al fresco while enjoying the sounds of rhythm and blues, soul, salsa, rock, hip-hop and reggae.
Just as city buses are being moved off State Street for Mad Lit, they could be rerouted to Wisconsin Avenue and Johnson and Gorham streets if State Street becomes a permanent walking mall without buses. State Street already is off-limits to most vehicle traffic. Another option for eastbound buses to stay near but not on State Street would be to travel along Henry and Mifflin streets, as Gary Werner of Madison recently suggested in a letter to the editor.
Madison needs to think big about Downtown as it recovers from the pandemic, which kept many shoppers and diners away last year. Besides the virus, State Street was hurt by vandalism and looting that spun out of protests against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The difficult year led many small businesses to board up their windows, and some didn’t survive. The spirit and energy of our city’s core declined.
With most COVID restrictions lifted and many workers returning to Downtown offices, State Street is coming back to life. But Madison can’t take State Street’s health and future for granted. In many ways, the pandemic has changed the worlds of work, retail and food forever. Some workers may never return to their offices. Many consumers will continue to increase purchases online.
That’s why “Mad Lit” and other events Downtown are so important. They’ll bring back people to the heart of our city to engage and have fun. At the same time, the city should seek to spread the good vibes elsewhere, such as public parks.
Congratulations to Franklin and other “Mad Lit” organizers on their exciting event. We urge the public to attend. And if you like taking over State Street tonight, tell your elected officials you want a true pedestrian mall and urban park the entire length of the State Street year-round.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.