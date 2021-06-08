Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

It’s important to note that, as of this writing, nothing has been proven. There are ongoing investigations. It would be in the community’s best interests for King to step aside until the investigations arrive at conclusions of their own and recommend the next steps.

Such a decision may well be in King’s best personal interests. If, as the available evidence implies, we’re dealing with a question of alcohol use, King needs to take care of himself. It’s hard to do that with the pressure that comes along with appearing in court and prosecuting cases. Prosecutions require intimate, detailed knowledge of the crime committed. That can be a tremendous psychological burden, and it’s one someone facing internal challenges doesn’t need. A report sent to the county concluded that work pressures did indeed play a significant role in King’s actions.

We take no satisfaction from these conclusions. There isn’t a winner in this situation. Frankly, there is no good outcome. But the standing of the court system remains of paramount importance.