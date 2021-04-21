Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

And lest we forget that units are still being deployed to assist our Armed forces abroad in places like Afghanistan.

Clearly, the guard has shown that it is much more than the force that’s called up couple of times a year when Mother Nature shows her fury with tornadoes, snowstorms and swollen streams and rivers.

We Wisconsinites owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women — our coworkers and neighbors — who serve in the Guard.

In their service, they face the potential of danger from circumstances the troops often have no control over. Yet there is a danger that can be controlled and curtailed with strong intervention of leadership in the military and civilian ranks alike — the incidents of sexual assault of troops by troops, sometimes by ranking superiors, even officers.

Unfortunately, it’s not a new problem in the Guard, or even in the Armed Forces as a whole, as too frequent reports in the media have indicated for several decades now. According to a recent joint investigative report by the Cap Times in Madison and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the number of reported sexual assaults in the Guard jumped nationwide from 173 in 2009 to 607 in 2019 — more than a threefold increase.