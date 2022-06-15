 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

  • 0

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. June 9, 2022.

Editorial: Proactive measures will help area lakes

The image of Wisconsin lakes as unchanging, permanent parts of the landscape isn’t accurate. We all know lakes change, but when you return to one year in, year out, they can take on an unwarranted sense of permanence.

Part of that is because, aside from the water levels during times of unusual rain or drought, most of the changes take place below the surface. It’s literally a case of “out of sight, out of mind.” Tranquility at the surface masks a dynamic system underneath.

Some of the homeowners along Lake Altoona know this better than most. Last August there were real concerns about sedimentation cutting off South Shore Drive properties from the lake, despite waterfront access. Dredging in February tried to reduce sediment in the Eau Claire River, the lake’s source, thereby reducing the eventual deposits.

What we saw this week, and what we’ll see in the coming months, should help residents and officials develop a long-term plan for the lake. Training this week instructed volunteers on how to map the bottom of Lake Altoona, and they’ll eventually do the same on Lake Eau Claire.

People are also reading…

Saying the technology sounds like something Bob Ballard used a few decades ago to find the Titanic is going a step too far. But the basic idea isn’t all that different.

The National Ocean Service, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says bathymetry initially described the ocean’s depth using the sea level as a baseline. But “it has come to mean ‘submarine topography,’ or the depths and shapes of underwater terrain.” Bathymetric mapping allows creation of detailed maps of the lake bottom.

Such maps allow for two obvious uses. First, it should give a very accurate assessment of the lakes’ depths. Comparing that data to future measurements will tell everyone exactly how quickly lake sedimentation is rising, and where. The latter piece of information is particularly useful, since it can identify potential problems before they become obvious to those on the surface.

With that information in hand, officials and residents can more effectively plan lake management. The data should reveal where sedimentation is coming from, what the real rate of sedimentation is, and allow for better strategies to deal with the issue.

Remember, man-made lakes are essentially attempts to stall out natural lakes’ life cycles. They require tending to prevent them from silting up completely, an outcome that the Lake Altoona District says would happen in roughly 25 years without any efforts to the contrary.

The striking thing about all of this isn’t that the lake needs attention. That’s a given. But the cooperative effort between Lake Altoona and Lake Eau Claire to purchase the $30,000 bathymetric mapping equipment and then get the training to appropriately use it is new. This isn’t a minor investment. It’s not a small step. But it does show foresight.

Mapping the lakes once only gives a single point-in-time look at conditions. That’s it. The better use, as we said, requires multiple maps as time goes by. And, since hiring a company to map the lake costs about $10,000 each time, the $30,000 investment pays off if each lake is mapped just twice. Frankly, we’d be very surprised if the mapping isn’t done considerably more than that.

Better lake management will benefit the region. This isn’t just about ensuring property owners have easy access to an aquatic playground. It’s about maintaining a genuine resource for the Chippewa Valley.

While we can’t say it will save money, the potential seems to be there. It’s generally easier to deal with small issues than large ones. Think of this as an annual checkup for the lake, a preventative step that better equips those charged with maintaining the lake’s health to do so.

The recent challenges at Lake Altoona show this isn’t quite getting ahead of the current issues. But it is a very real step to shift from a reactive stance to a proactive stance, one that allows better planning and reactions in the future.

And, in a few years when you’re enjoying being out on Lake Altoona or Lake Eau Claire, you’ll be glad this step is being taken today.

Kenosha News. June 8, 2022.

Editorial: One of the looming victims of climate change: Wisconsin fisheries

One of the looming victims of climate change is Wisconsin’s longtime reputation as a haven for walleye fishing – and brown trout and brook trout as well.

Warming waters across the state, along with habitat degradation and overfishing, have made the state less hospitable to the cold-water favoring fish and several disturbing reports in the past weeks hint that the hey-day of Wisconsin walleye fishing may be pushed out the door within the next 40 years or so.

That’s lamentable, of course. Despite years of intensive stocking and harvest restrictions – like catch-and-release on some state lake chains, the walleye population in the northern third of the state declined by a third between 1990 and 2017 and the reproductive rates have slowed as well.

Zach Feiner, the lead author of a report by the UW-Madison’s Center for Limnology, said those efforts have shown to be ineffective.

“In many lakes it doesn’t seem to be working very well. What we’re doing now is maybe stocking lakes that are becoming too warm to really be able to sustain walleye populations into the future.”

A Lee Newspaper report last week said the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources estimates the state has 420 lakes with the dark cool waters walleye favor. But a report last year by the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Impact said that will decline to just four lakes by 2089.

Similarly, a DNR report on trout habitat estimates that within 43 years, Wisconsin will lose 70 percent of its native brook trout habitat and almost a third of the streams that host brown trout.

As always, in nature, when one species slides away another pushes to the forefront. In Wisconsin’s case, the projected decline of the walleye over the next several decades will likely mean a rise in smallmouth bass and bluegill populations – fish that tolerate warmer waters.

The DNR, UW experts and groups like Walleyes for Tomorrow, are looking hard to find ways to resist the change or find other ways to maintain the fishing resource, which is a valuable one to the state – supporting 14,000 jobs and generating $1.9 billion in economic activity in the state.

Kurt Justice, a fishing guide on the Minocqua Chain of Lakes, and a member of Walleyes for Tomorrow, is hoping to reverse the walleye decline.

But, he’s also learning to adapt. His fishing supply shop now stocks bass-fishing gear.

If you’re worried about losing those tasty walleyes from the Friday night fish fry menu, you can relax a bit. Commercial walleye come mostly from the cold waters of Canada, Lake Winnipeg, Lake of the Woods and other large Canadian lakes – along with Lake Erie – at least for now.

But you might want to test your tastes for bluegill and bass so you are ready to adapt.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt

Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt

A Wisconsin judge has found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests. The ruling Friday against the office led by Michael Gableman came after he berated the judge and refused to answer any questions on the witness stand. The Dane County circuit judge handling the issue did not immediately announce a penalty, saying he would provide that in a written decision. Gableman was hired a year ago by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, under pressure from Trump to investigate his loss to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin.

Study: Tourists spent 31% more in Wisconsin in 2021

A new study has found that tourists spent nearly $13 billion in Wisconsin last year as the state rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the state Department of Tourism-commissioned study from Tourism Economics found tourism spending jumped 31.1% from 2020. Every county in the state saw a double-digit increase in direct spending, ranging from 14% more in Rusk County to 54.6% more in Sauk County, which is home to a number of attractions in the Wisconsin Dells area. The overall impact of tourism in the state last year was $20.9 billion.

Wisconsin governor asks GOP to repeal dormant abortion ban

Wisconsin governor asks GOP to repeal dormant abortion ban

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state’s dormant 173-year-old law banning abortion. Evers' move on Wednesday is more likely to win him political points with his Democratic base in a reelection year than it is to result in a repeal. Republican legislators support banning abortion and are not obligated to take any action during the special session, which is scheduled for June 22. They have ignored other special session that Evers called asking them to take action on issues such as gun control, increasing school funding and sending rebate checks to taxpayers.

Energy grid operator alerts about possible summer blackouts

An energy grid operator for the first time is warning power companies in Wisconsin of the possibility of rolling blackouts this summer. Midwest Independent System Operator power grid issued the alert to the state’s electricity providers. Wisconsin Public Service is assuring their customers they are prepared as they take on the warmer months. WPS spokesman Matt Cullen says steps would be taken in the event of an emergency, but it’s unlikely to happen in the Badger State. He says it's never come to the point where MISO has ordered the utility to reduce the amount of electricity that it was delivering.

Wisconsin Supreme Court says COVID records can be released

Wisconsin Supreme Court says COVID records can be released

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court says the state health department can release data on coronavirus outbreak cases, information sought two years ago near the beginning of the pandemic. The court on Tuesday ruled 4-3 against Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s largest business lobbying group. It had sought to block release of the records requested in June 2020 by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other news outlets. The state health department in the early months of the pandemic in 2020 had planned to release the names of more than 1,000 businesses with more than 25 employees where at least two workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wisconsin Republicans allow PFAS standards to take effect

Wisconsin Republicans are going to allow regulations Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration developed to control PFAS pollution to take effect. The state Department of Natural Resources' policy board adopted limits on PFAS in Wisconsin drinking and surface water in February. The regulations limit PFAS chemicals in drinking water to 70 parts per trillion and 8 ppt for most surface waters that support fish. Board approval sent the regulations to the Legislature's Republican-controlled Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules. Mike Mikalsen, an aide to the panel's co-chairman, Sen. Steve Nass, said Monday that the committee has finished studying the rules and has no objections.

Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

A person is dead after a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy opened fire during a traffic stop. The state Department of Justice said the incident began Wednesday afternoon when an Oconto County Sheriff's deputy responded to a call of a reckless driver. The deputy found the vehicle on the side of Interstate 41 in the town of Oconto. A passenger in the vehicle got out, approached the deputy with a knife and the deputy opened fire. The person died at the scene. The Justice Department did not reveal the gender or race of either the deputy or the person who died. Agency spokeswoman Gillian Drummond didn't immediately return a message Thursday morning.

Head of Wisconsin parole agency quits at behest of governor

Wisconsin Parole Commission Chairman John Tate has resigned, a month after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made a hasty appeal to Tate in the midst of Republican criticism over parole plans for a convicted murderer. Evers asked Tate to step down. Tate had come under fire from GOP gubernatorial candidates when Douglas Balsewicz appeared to be on his way to freedom last month after serving less than 25 years of his 80-year sentence for stabbing his wife to death in 1997. Tate changed his mind after the governor said the family hadn’t gotten a chance to fully respond to the move. Tate did not mention the Balsewicz case but said in his resignation letter he has done his best to be “fair, just and understanding.”

GOP attorney general candidates look to expand gun rights

The two frontrunners for the Republican attorney general nomination say they want to expand gun rights for nonviolent felons. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that former state Rep. Adam Jarchow and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney both said during a debate in Milwaukee on Tuesday night that gun rights should be restored for people convicted of nonviolent felonies when they re-join society. Jarchow said he's heard from nonviolent felons who are frustrated they can't use guns to hunt with their grandchildren. Karen Mueller, a conservative attorney also running for the GOP nomination, said she wants to investigate baseless claims that hospitals routinely killed patients with COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines have proven safe.

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden speaks on inflation as economists signal rising rates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News