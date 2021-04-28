Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Later the people who are on the fence start to make their decisions. That’s when marketing starts to become important. And it’s all the more critical later, after you’ve gotten most of the people who were amenable to the system as buyers.

In both cases we’re talking to some degree about an economy of scarcity. Anne Applebaum wrote about this phenomenon in early February in a piece for The Atlantic. But she also warned about a key element in such situations. When faced with scarcity, people try to fill in explanations. Those explanations are often inaccurate or based on rumor rather than reality. But when measured against optimistic statements, they seem more plausible.

“The problem isn’t a lack of communication. We are hearing from a lot of people,” Applebaum wrote. “The problem is that what they say seems so distant from the brutal reality.”

The statements from health officials when vaccines started rolling out were optimistic. Why wouldn’t they have been? The vaccine trials showed strong results. Pfizer and Moderna’s efforts are more effective against COVID than the annual flu shots are against influenza. So, for that matter, is the Johnson & Johnson shot. Widespread vaccinations held the first genuine hope of proactive steps, rather than defensive acts.