Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. May 11, 2021.
Editorial: Welcome progress in Madison
Observers of Wisconsin politics could be forgiven for believing the state’s political culture was primarily focused on bickering. That is, after all, seemingly the default posture for Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the state’s two most prominent political figures.
While the sniping is all too common, others in the Legislature made it clear this week there is more to the state’s political class. The Senate reached a bipartisan agreement on a slate of police reform bills. They don’t delve into the tricky ground covered by use of force protocols, but they do offer the chance for administrative changes that could improve policing statewide.
Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Republican and a former police officer, made a critical point. He admitted the package “doesn’t solve every problem.” But he said it was a good starting point to provide better transparency and gather more information than officials currently have.
“I wasn’t going to let the perfect get in the way of the good,” Wanggaard said.
That’s an attitude we would like to see the state’s political leaders adopt more frequently.
It has become common for elected officials to take an all-or-nothing stance. Either others agree with their proposals in full and without reservation, or it’s time for a fight. The idea that it might be possible to hammer out a deal on some points while continuing to negotiate others isn’t even considered. Ideological perfection and purity are too often the only acceptable outcomes to those involved.
The Senate’s legislation requires police departments to post their use of force policies online. The state’s Department of Justice will gather more information on incidents in which officers use force and compile an annual report based on that data. A new grant program would help large cities create community-based policing programs.
But the best idea in it may be the requirement that departments maintain and share personnel files during hirings. There are too many stories nationally about clearly unfit officers who slink out of one department in disgrace only to pop up elsewhere. And, when they again land in the spotlight for misbehavior, their new departments often say they were unaware of previous incidents. It would be naïve to think that hasn’t happened in Wisconsin. Opening up the files before hiring decisions are made could help keep bad cops off the beat.
There are still debates about future measures. A bill passed by the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee would ban chokeholds with an exception for life-threatening situations. Critics are concerned that leaves too big a loophole, while supporters say life-or-death situations may require exceptions. But the fact Wisconsin senators from both sides are talking, debating and, dare we say, cooperating is encouraging. We’ve long called for the state’s elected officials to show leadership. This is what that looks like.
The future of the Senate’s legislation isn’t certain. It still has to get through the House. And Evers would need to sign it into law. Neither of those steps is guaranteed.
Still, it’s refreshing to see legislators step back from the perpetual posturing and constant campaigning to actually get something done. We’ve said before that there is plenty of credit to go around when officials work together for the good of the state. That’s the case here. The senators who have worked hard to craft legislation that both parties could back deserve full credit for their efforts. They’ve done something the noisier members of the state’s government have failed to do: they’ve actually governed.
We’re not going to suggest this marks a turning point for Madison. Other headlines show the Legislature remains prone to distraction. And you don’t have to look far to find evidence that a business as normal attitude remains prevalent in other legislative dealings.
But it’s worth stepping back for a moment to focus on the fact at least some of the state’s legislative members haven’t entirely forgotten what they were elected to do, to appreciate the effort being made to create legislation that might not be perfect, but is broadly acceptable.
Good work can get lost in the noise. It’s harder to hear those who simply put their heads down and get to work, rather than loudly proclaiming how the other side is to blame for nothing getting done. It’s worth noticing, though, and we appreciate the effort that led to this progress.
Kenosha News. May 11, 2021.
Editorial: Look to Iowa for a way to draw our legislative maps
With the Census process wrapping up, attention is now focused on political redistricting. Soon state officials and commissions across the country will determine how districts for U.S. House seats and — perhaps more importantly — state Legislative seats will be drawn.
Ten years ago, here in Wisconsin, the Republican-controlled state Legislature convened with lawyers behind closed doors to draw up the current legislative seats. The Wisconsin Assembly has been predominantly Republican for some time, but the state Senate from time to time switched hands between the parties, making the political process a true contest. That ended with the 2011 GOP-drawn map.
One redrawn district that drew national attention was Senate District 21, which encompasses the bulk of Racine and Kenosha counties. The district was drawn so that it would include the home of state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. Previous incarnations of District 21 made the district more competitive and representative, with it flipping back and forth between Republicans and Democrats several times over the 1990s and 2000s. Wanggaard even found himself being removed from office in the 2012 recall election, only to win back the seat two years later after the new district map was in place.
The process of redrawing districts to favor one party over another is called gerrymandering and there is evidence people from all political stripes don’t like it. And yes, it’s happened in other states besides Wisconsin.
In an April 7 editorial arguing for a nonpartisan map formulation, the Eau Claire Leader Telegram cited a poll conducted by the National Opinion Research Center and the Associated Press. In that poll, more than six in 10 respondents said states “drawing legislative districts that intentionally favor one party” is a major problem.
The poll found that Strong majorities in all groups said gerrymandering is a significant problem for the country. That included 74% of Democrats, 60% of Republicans and 63% of independents, the Leader Telegram reported.
In Wisconsin, Democrats and others have called for a redistricting process that recognizes the fact that there are enough Democratic voters in the state to have Wisconsin go for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and Joe Biden in 2020 and also elect Democrats to every state constitutional office in 2018. Yet Democrats are no longer able to gain control of a chamber of the Legislature.
In an effort to try to stymie a repeat of the Republican redistricting method of 2011, Gov. Tony Evers established the People’s Map Commission, which under guidelines adopted in April would adopt a map that makes sure districts are roughly equal in population and be compact and contiguous, unlike the current state Senate District 21.
According to Wisconsin Public Radio, once those criteria are satisfied, the commission would prioritize maps that emphasize “partisan fairness,” which would be measured by assessing statewide partisan election results from the past five years in Wisconsin.
WPR goes on to say that state Republicans are highly unlikely to consider any proposal put forward by the Evers commission.
So, is there a better way? We think it’s time to start looking west. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, since 1980, Iowa’s districts have been drawn each decade by nonpartisan legislative staff. They follow a strict set of criteria, including a prohibition on the use of political data. Iowa is one of only a handful of states with such a prohibition. The prohibition is broad in scope, and includes consideration of the addresses of incumbents, the political affiliations of registered voters, previous election results and demographic information not required by the federal constitution.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette proudly notes that the “Iowa model,” as it’s called, is “seen as the gold standard of redistricting by some good-government advocates.”
Here’s how it works:
It is overseen by a five-person panel with one member selected by the majority leader of the Iowa State Senate, one member selected by the majority leader of the Iowa House of Representatives, one member selected by the minority leader of the Iowa State Senate, one member selected by the minority leader of the Iowa House of Representatives, and one member selected by the first four members.
The members of this commission cannot “hold partisan public office or an office in a political party, and none may be a relative or employee of a federal or state legislator (or the legislature as a whole).”
The commission is then charged with the task of developing maps that are: “convenient, contiguous and compact and have no irregular shapes; are as nearly equal in population as practicable; avoid splitting counties and cities; and cannot make decisions based on political considerations.
The process by most accounts has worked well in Iowa, although the Cedar Rapids paper notes the system will get its biggest test this year. This will be the first time since the process was established that one party holds majorities in both legislative chambers. You see parts of the process are governed by Iowa Code, rather than by the state constitution, and are subject to change by the Legislature, although legislators have said they don’t plan to do that.
If the process has worked well in Iowa for 40 years, in our view a similar system in Wisconsin could go a long way toward regaining the trust of citizens and making the redistricting process truly fair.
