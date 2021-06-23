Editorial Roundup:

But Phase 2 apartments are aiming at people who make 30%-60% of the median income, which would slash the rent for this particular project. And developer Tyler Warner told the city council on Monday rents would not be raised to cover the increased construction costs.

The grant sought here comes from the city’s Affordable Housing Fund. The original fund was seeded with $500,000 last year. Plans call for it to get another $275,000 in both 2023 and 2024. The original grants to The Current came from Tax Increment Financing, a different economic development tool.

Unsurprisingly, given that the fund is just a year old, there’s not much of a track record to go on. “The City of Eau Claire has made very few cash grants to developers,” Winzenz said, “therefore there really are not any historical amounts for comparison.” That’s where we see a potential risk for the city.

No one who has paid attention to what has been happening in construction over the past several months can reasonably reject the developer’s assertion that costs have gone up. While prices have retreated recently, at the top of lumber’s price spike it alone added tens of thousands of dollars to the cost for a new, single-family home. It’s easy to see how that would be magnified considerably with a development like The Current.