Editorial Roundup:

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. June 22, 2021.
Editorial: Affordable housing fund needs clear guidelines
It’s no secret that the Chippewa Valley needs more housing. The market right now is blisteringly hot. We’ve heard of homes in the area selling in hours, not days.
So developments like The Current are good news. But when the developer asks for an additional $192,700 after receiving previous grants of $800,000, it gives us pause.
Eau Claire Finance Director Jay Winzenz said the previous funding for the project came in two parts. The city gave $300,000 for Phase 1, and another $500,000 for Phase 2, a 43-unit apartment building next to the one completed last spring along North Oxford Avenue. The latter grant is “contingent on the developer receiving Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and creating affordable housing,” he said.
Let’s pause there for a moment. Affordable housing is a term frequently used in discussions like this, but rarely defined. Winzenz said the amount varies. Affordable housing is generally understood to be when rent and utilities take up no more than 30% of a person’s monthly income. The Census Bureau puts Eau Claire’s median household income at $55,477. If you base affordable housing rent on that figure, it comes to about $1,386 per month.
But Phase 2 apartments are aiming at people who make 30%-60% of the median income, which would slash the rent for this particular project. And developer Tyler Warner told the city council on Monday rents would not be raised to cover the increased construction costs.
The grant sought here comes from the city’s Affordable Housing Fund. The original fund was seeded with $500,000 last year. Plans call for it to get another $275,000 in both 2023 and 2024. The original grants to The Current came from Tax Increment Financing, a different economic development tool.
Unsurprisingly, given that the fund is just a year old, there’s not much of a track record to go on. “The City of Eau Claire has made very few cash grants to developers,” Winzenz said, “therefore there really are not any historical amounts for comparison.” That’s where we see a potential risk for the city.
No one who has paid attention to what has been happening in construction over the past several months can reasonably reject the developer’s assertion that costs have gone up. While prices have retreated recently, at the top of lumber’s price spike it alone added tens of thousands of dollars to the cost for a new, single-family home. It’s easy to see how that would be magnified considerably with a development like The Current.
At the same time, though, developers take on a certain amount of risk when they plan and begin a project. The risks are calculated, studied carefully to minimize them, but that doesn’t mean they’re absent. And fluctuations in the price of materials are very much part of that risk.
Just as developers must weigh the risks and gains of their actions, the city needs to think carefully about what precedents it sets for this very new program. While the goal of the Affordable Housing Fund is solid, and it addresses a genuine need for the city, there is a risk in creating the expectation among developers that the city will help foot the bill if unexpected costs come into play. There’s also a risk if the city is viewed by developers as being stingy, holding too tightly to money in a fund that’s designed to be spent.
In this case, the city’s best path is to use this situation as an opportunity to lay out with clarity how it will make cash grants. We understand that housing developments vary significantly. There’s not going to be a one-size-fits-all solution. But by clearly stating what the requirements are for such grants and how applications will be weighed, the city can give developers a better idea of what their proposals need to look like. It would also assure Eau Claire residents who are, after all, paying for the fund, that their money is being well tended.
Eau Claire unquestionably needs additional housing, including affordable housing. Working with developers offers a way to accomplish that goal. But beginnings are delicate times. The city needs to be sure this new fund establishes a good track record for itself, for taxpayers, and for developers.
———
Kenosha News. June 20, 2021.
Editorial: Lending a hand to the Windy City
Sure, Chicago, take a page out of Racine’s policing playbook.
One of Racine’s success stories has been its use of Community Oriented Policing — a strategy that includes COP houses in neighborhoods to build relationships between community residents and police officers, establish rapport and stabilize neighborhoods.
Racine currently has six COP houses that also serve community meeting and gathering spots. Since its inception almost 30 years ago, Community Oriented Policing has helped lower crime and murder rates in the city to the point that the Racine Police Department put out a “COP House Playbook” last October in hopes of exporting the philosophy to other cities around the country.
Given the turmoil over police conduct and policing strategy in major cities – and smaller ones—the past year the COP approach might soon find some very receptive audiences across the country.
Chicago has been one of the first to take notice and – with a big benevolent boost from SC Johnson which is supplying a $250,000 grant – the Windy City is laying plans for a pilot COP House on the city’s troubled South Side. SCJ has a stake in that area – it has manufacturing facility in the Pullman neighborhood on the South Side. And, as Racinians all know, SCJ is often ready to pull out a checkbook when there is a worthy project afoot to support and sustain people and their communities.
Chicago Alderman Anthony Beale, who has checked out the operations at Racine’s COP houses, has been pushing for the pilot program and – remarkably – that has not been an easy process, despite the financial underwriting by SC Johnson. Mayor Lori Lightfoot stalled on the proposal for months until a Chicago City Council Committee overruled her.
And one Chicago activist, Eric Wilkins, has opposed the pilot COP House, saying, “Chicago police got a bad rep. For them to just want to come on the block and set up shop. That’s just another plantation move to supervise us …. I see nothing good coming from it.”
“A lot of people been brutalized by the police … now you want to come to the same community and be our friend? You haven’t even come with a peace offering. That’s dictatorship. That’s bullying.”
We beg to differ. This is not a new police outpost – it’s a community house where even kids are welcome and come in and out all day.
Community Oriented Policing is exactly a long-term peace offering that aims to build relationships, trust and partnerships between residents of a community and law officers as they work together to solve neighborhood problems. It’s an alternative to having the only contact between residents and police come when there is trouble going on and tensions are high.
And it works.
Ald. Beale gets that and he hopes that the Community Oriented Policing approach can put a dent in Chicago where the “homicide rate has been through the roof … (and) crime is just going through the roof.”
“It could be a great impact,” Beale said.
We hope so, too and we hope the Windy City is able to take advantage of it and build better police-community relationships and lower the city’s crime levels. We’re happy to share the COP House Playbook.
Now, the Green Bay Packer playbook? Sorry, there are some things we just can’t share with our neighbors to the south.
———
Wisconsin State Journal. June 23, 2021.
Editorial: When even Robin Vos is skeptical of Donald Trump’s conspiracies, it’s time to shut down the circus
our Wisconsin lawmakers are so committed to indulging former President Donald Trump’s fantasies about winning the 2020 election — even though Trump lost, fair and square — that they recently traveled to Arizona to witness the paranoid and partisan review of ballots still playing out there.
Rep. Dave Murphy of Greenville, one of four GOP lawmakers who made the trip to Phoenix, is so deep into Trump deception that last week he criticized his own Assembly leader for his skepticism. Murphy called Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, “foolish” for joking about the most ridiculous claim being floated in Arizona.
Gullible Trump believers have spread the conspiracy theory that tens of thousands of ballots from China were dumped into Arizona’s vote total so President Joe Biden could win. Despite no evidence to support the wild accusation, Arizona has gone on a state-sanctioned search for bamboo fibers in the paper of ballots in Maricopa County, where most Arizona voters live.
“We had to do a lot of convincing to get the approval from the speaker to go on the trip,” Murphy told WTAQ-FM last week. “He made fun a little bit of the whole bamboo ballot issue, which I think that at the end of the day was really a nonissue and is just what’s being used by the other side to discredit this kind of thing.”
The Arizona audit — appropriately dubbed a “fraudit” on social media — won’t be completed until later this summer by Cyber Ninjas, an unqualified and provocatively named company whose top executive is a Trump supporter.
Most telling is that the Republican-run Arizona Senate launched this witch hunt for fake ballots in late April over objections from local Republican officials in Maricopa County. The local GOP officials warned that the effort would undermine trust in elections and defame election workers. Arizona senators nonetheless pressed ahead, using a legislative subpoena to seize the county’s ballots and voting machines.
“This is insane just from a competence standpoint,” Republican Maricopa County election official Stephen Richer told CNN this week. “We’ve had 13 other states visit, and I would just say to them, ‘This is not the audit you want.’”
Don’t tell that to Murphy and three other low-profile GOP Assembly members from Wisconsin — Janel Brandtjen of Menomonee Falls, Rachael Cabral-Guevara of Appleton, and Chuck Wichgers of Muskego. They pressured Vos for a front-row seat to the Arizona circus, and now Murphy and Brandtjen want a similar spectacle here in Wisconsin, they told WisPolitics.
Vos already hired partisan investigators to review Wisconsin’s vote, and official recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties already confirmed Biden’s win. But that’s not good enough for Murphy and Brandtjen. They want a full-blown “fraudit” to fire up Trump’s conspiratorial base in Wisconsin and help raise campaign money for the next election.
Disgracefully, Trump still hasn’t acknowledged his loss, and probably never will. But he did, in fact, lose. Judges in more than 60 cases — many of them appointed by Republicans — and a slew of independent reviews have proven that again and again. Biden carried not just Arizona and Wisconsin but 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232. Biden would have won the White House even without Arizona and Wisconsin. And in the popular vote, Biden enjoyed a 7 million vote advantage.
Instead of traveling to Arizona and trying to bring its ginned-up political drama to Wisconsin, Murphy, Brandtjen and the others should focus on the real challenges facing Wisconsin citizens, such as the dire workforce shortage, looming evictions, rising gun violence and polluted waterways.