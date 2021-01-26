Educators set to get vaccine in March, but state doses lag

All told, the expansion will make about 600,000 additional people eligible for the vaccine. Front-line health care workers, nursing home residents, firefighters, police, prison staff and anyone at least 65 years old are already eligible. But the state has been battling to get just those initial groups enough doses.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 0.8% of the state’s overall population had gotten a shot as of Tuesday. Forty-four other states are ahead of Wisconsin’s pace.

The health department's deputy secretary, Julie Willems Van Dijk, stressed during a conference call with reporters that the state had inoculated 362,505 people as of Tuesday, with nearly 70,000 getting their second dose. But she acknowledged things are moving too slowly. Just as Evers' administration has been doing since vaccination efforts began in late December, she again blamed the federal government for not allocating enough doses for Wisconsin.

She said the state is still receiving only about 70,000 doses per week and needs more than three times that amount every week to achieve the department's goal of inoculating 80% of the population by June.