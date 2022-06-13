 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Energy grid operator alerts about possible summer blackouts

An energy grid operator for the first time is warning power companies in Wisconsin of the possibility of rolling blackouts this summer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An energy grid operator for the first time is warning power companies in Wisconsin of the possibility of rolling blackouts this summer.

Midwest Independent System Operator power grid issued the alert to the state's electricity providers.

Wisconsin Public Service is assuring their customers they are prepared as they take on the warmer months, WAOW-TV reported.

MISO’S notice is a regional alert and WPS spokesman Matt Cullen said steps would be taken in the event of an emergency, but it’s unlikely to happen in the Badger State.

“It’s never come to the point where MISO has ordered us to reduce the amount of electricity that we are delivering,” Cullen said.

Wisconsin Public Service has more than 450,000 electric customers and more than 333,000 natural gas customers in 27 counties in eastern, northeastern northern, and central Wisconsin, and a small portion of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.



Midcontinent Independent System Operator is an independent, not-for-profit organization that delivers electric power across 15 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Manitoba.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WAOW-TV.

