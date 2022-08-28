EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire

Retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland, a longtime liberal voice within the Roman Catholic church, has died at age 95. Weakland focused on social justice and pushed to increase the role for women within the church. He also spoke publicly about being gay. He stepped down after being accused of date rape by a former theology student. Weakland maintained the contact was consensual. Weakland had expected the public to understand that his settlement with the student was different from sums paid to child sexual abuse victims, but he acknowledged in his 2009 memoir that was naive. A classically trained musician who spoke multiple languages, Weakland died overnight at Clement Manor in Greenfield, where he lived, following a long illness.