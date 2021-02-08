Evers announces new vaccine sites as doses increase

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will open its first community vaccination clinic next week, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday in another sign that the state's delivery efforts are improving after weeks of struggling to get people inoculated against the coronavirus.

Evers said his administration will work with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to open the first community site on Feb. 16 in Rock County. His office did not provide an exact location, but it said the facility will be able to vaccinate up to 250 people per day, with a goal of ramping that up to 1,000 per day.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said the agency expects to release more details about the location of the Rock County site in the coming days.

The state and AMI plan to open up to 10 such centers around the state as needed and vaccine supplies allow, the governor said.

AMI will provide staffing, logistics and site management, and equipment for at least three of the centers, Goodsitt said. The state will pay the organization only for costs, up to $17.7 million for the first three sites. A Federal Emergency Management Agency grant will cover 100% of the costs, she said. She did not immediately respond to a follow up message seeking details about plans for the remaining centers.