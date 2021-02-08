Evers appoints investor to UW regents board

According to an obituary from Becker Ritter Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Brookfield, Delgado was attending a workshop in Texas when he suffered a massive stroke during the night. He died a week later, on Jan. 24, in an Austin hospital.

Delgado immigrated from Cuba to the United States in 1961, when he was 14 years old. He earned a master's degree in electrical engineering and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and founded the American Transmission Company in 1999. He served as the company's CEO until he retired in 2010, according to the obituary. Former Gov. Scott Walker appointed him as a regent in 2014.