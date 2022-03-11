 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Evers authorizes pay raises for Wisconsin prison workers

Gov. Tony Evers' administration is giving prison workers a temporary pay raise

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is giving prison workers a temporary pay raise.

The governor announced Friday that prison guards, psychiatrists and supervisors will be getting a $3-an-hour raise beginning Sunday. The governor said the corrections system faces high vacancy rates and the pay increase will help retain and attract workers.

According to Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr, the raise will increase a guard’s starting pay from $19.89 an hour to $22.89 per hour.

The increase is expected to last through June 17 and will be funded with federal pandemic relief dollars.

A state employee compensation plan the administration approved in December allows for temporary raises when agencies face severe retention or recruiting issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you affected by motion sickness? This could be what causes it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News