Evers' budget proposal would legalize recreational marijuana

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says his budget plan will include a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, an idea that will likely be blocked by the Republican-controlled Legislature but could be a catalyst to allow the use of medical marijuana.

Evers said the recreational marijuana measure could generate $166 million in revenue that would be used to help fund rural schools and programs for marginalized communities, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“Legalizing and taxing marijuana in Wisconsin — just like we do already with alcohol — ensures a controlled market and safe product are available for both recreational and medicinal users and can open the door for countless opportunities for us to reinvest in our communities and create a more equitable state,” Evers said in a statement.

Wisconsin is among a minority of states that have not legalized marijuana use in some form despite recent state polling showing more than half surveyed support it. Thirty-six states have medical marijuana programs, including states bordering Wisconsin. Fifteen states have legalized recreational marijuana in recent years, including Illinois and Michigan.