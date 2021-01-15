Evers calls lack of 2nd vaccine doses 'slap in the face'

Evers has been taking pointed criticism from Republican legislators for weeks over the slow pace of Wisconsin's vaccine rollout. He told reporters on a conference call on Friday that Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Health Services Secretary Alex Azar told governors earlier this week that they planned to release whatever vaccines the federal government had been holding in reserve to speed inoculations.

But federal officials have since said the stockpile was exhausted when those promises were made and governors can't expect any windfall shipments. The news has escalated tensions and uncertainty about the sluggish pace of inoculations and who's responsible for it. Evers accused Pence and Azar of misleading governors.

“It was just plain old obfuscation,” Evers said. “I was told by the vice president a couple days ago, and the secretary of health services, that they're opening the gates, we're going to send you the remainder of what was stockpiled. I guess they may have been telling the truth because it's zero. But it led every other governor on the call to say OK, this is good, this is a step forward. We're going to have more vaccines. We have enough to do second dose plus move this forward. And it was a slap in the face to the people of Wisconsin and frankly I have no idea why they made that claim when they knew it wasn't happening. ”