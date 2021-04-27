 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evers calls special election to fill vacant Assembly seat
0 comments
AP

Evers calls special election to fill vacant Assembly seat

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has called a special election to fill a vacant Assembly seat representing a swath of southeastern Wisconsin.

Evers issued an executive order Tuesday scheduling the election in the 37th Assembly District for July 13. A primary will be held on June 15 if necessary.

The 37th includes portions of Watertown, Waterloo and Columbus. The seat came open after incumbent Republican John Jagler was elected to the Senate this month to fill former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s seat. Fitzgerald left to join Congress.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico wildfire, smoke prompts evacuations

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News