Evers calls special session to modernize unemployment system

Evers blamed an antiquated processing system for the backlog in his speech. He attacked his “predecessors” and lawmakers both past and present for not upgrading the system sooner.

“We know that replacing this system will take years — that's why it should've been done sooner, but it's also why we now have not another moment to waste,” Evers said in his speech. “No politics, no posturing, send me the bill and let's just get it done.”

Republican legislative leaders have all but ignored Evers' special session calls in the past, including on gun control measures and criminal justice reform, by gaveling in and gaveling out in seconds. Evers in his speech warned that if the GOP ignored him this time people will punish them at the ballot box.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday evening in the official Republican response to Evers' speech that thousands of people are still waiting for their unemployment checks and the governor's administration owes them an apology.

He didn't comment directly on the special session call, though. His spokeswoman, Kit Beyer, didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday morning. Adam Gibbs, an aide to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, also didn't immediately respond to an email.