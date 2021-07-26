Evers calls special session while GOP eyes veto override

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Monday called the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session to increase funding for public schools and higher education on the same day the Assembly planned to vote on a veto override of a bill ending a $300 weekly unemployment payment.

The override attempt on Tuesday was almost certain to fail because there aren't enough Republicans to vote for them without Democrats crossing sides. Likewise, Evers' special session call is also likely to be ignored, which Republicans have done repeatedly when he's made similar calls to pass his priorities.

Evers, in a video message announcing the special session, said as long as Republicans were coming back in session to vote on the override, they should “do the right thing and invest in our kids and our schools.”

“If they have time to come into session to play politics, then they have time to come in and do what’s best for our kids,” Evers said.

He called on Republicans to spend $240 million per pupil aid for K-12 schools, $200 million more for special education and $110 million for higher education, including the University of Wisconsin System.

Republican legislative leaders had no immediate comment on the special session call.