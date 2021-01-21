Evers defends vaccine distribution as eligible group expands

Evers, who is 69, will be eligible based on his age next week.

“We will get our vaccine when our primary health physician contacts us and we will make an appointment," Evers said when asked at a news conference when he would be vaccinated.

Wisconsin has vaccinated 3.3% of its population, which is below the national average of 4.3% and one of the lowest in the country, according to data as of Wednesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those numbers have led to criticism from Republicans, who are pushing a variety of bills to take more control of the vaccination program.

Bills heard by legislative committees this week would force access to the general public by March 15; prohibit employers or the government from requiring vaccination; bar the closure of churches and not allow prison inmates to take priority over others.

None of those ideas were included in a more limited COVID-19 bill passed by the Senate last week that Evers supports. Evers said he doubted that several of the Republican-backed bills heard this week would pass, but declined to say whether he would veto them if they did.