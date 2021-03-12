Evers: Everyone in Wisconsin will be vaccine eligible May 1

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Everyone age 16 and up in Wisconsin will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine on May 1, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.

State health officials said Thursday that everyone in the state would be eligible sometime in May. Hours later, President Joe Biden said he wanted states to make everyone eligible by May 1.

“Having increased supply available means we’ll be able to open up to the general public on May 1st," Evers said in a statement after being asked whether the state could meet Biden's deadline. "Getting vaccinated will be key to putting this pandemic behind us, so I encourage every Wisconsinite who is currently eligible to get signed up.”

Evers did not address how quickly after becoming eligible someone will be able to get vaccinated. Health officials have previously said everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be able to get it by early July.

As of Friday, more than 20% of Wisconsin's population, nearly 1.2 million people, had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 11.5% had completed the vaccine series. Nearly 37% of people over age 65 have completed the series.