Evers finishes another round of visits to Wisconsin counties

Gov. Tony Evers says he has now visited Wisconsin county twice since taking office in 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he has now visited Wisconsin county twice since taking office in 2019.

The governor announced Wednesday that he made stops in all 72 counties in 2021, meeting with business owners, touring farms and manufacturers, touting federal COVID-19 relief funds and visiting schools.

Evers made stops in all the counties in 2019 as well and was starting another round of visits in 2020 before the pandemic curtailed travel for most of the year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

