Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees 'dog whistle crap'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican concerns over the screening process for thousands of Afghan refugees who stood side by side with Americans and are now being processed through Fort McCoy are unfounded “dog whistle crap,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Monday.

Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have criticized the vetting process and warned about terrorists being allowed into the country. After a tour of the base last week, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson questioned whether the refugees at Fort McCoy had been fully vetted and said White House assurances about the process were “lipstick on a pig.”

Evers also toured the base last week and met with refugees. He said Republicans criticizing the vetting of those refugees are “vastly uninformed.”