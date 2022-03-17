 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Evers not picking favorites in US Senate primary

Gov. Tony Evers says he's not picking favorites in the crowded Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, not even his 2018 running mate

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that he’s not picking favorites in the crowded Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, not even his running mate from 2018.

Evers told the audience at a Wispolitics.com luncheon in Madison that he doesn’t have a favorite in the race.

Pressed by host Jeff Mayers on why he’s not endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, his 2018 running mate, the governor said that as the party’s elected leader it would be wrong for him to pick a favorite. He said he knows many of the candidates and they’re all good people and he’s looking forward to a “robust” primary.

The primary field includes Barnes; Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson; state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in the Nov. 8 general election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South by Southwest 2022: Social justice issues take center stage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News