Evers, Oneida sign deal to allow sports betting in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and the Oneida Nation signed an agreement Thursday to allow betting on sporting events for the first time in Wisconsin, joining a growing number of states that have embraced sports wagering as a means of generating revenue.

The governor and the tribe announced the deal at the tribe's casino just outside Green Bay. They said they have amended the tribe's gambling compact with the state to allow wagering on professional sporting events including NFL, NBA and MLB games, professional sports drafts and nationally televised award shows.

The deal does not permit betting on college sports, elections or events with participants under age 19. Wagering would be allowed at the Oneida's casino. Remote event wagering would be allowed on tribal properties. For example, someone standing in a tribal parking lot or in a tribal facility would be able to place bets using his or her cellphone, state Department of Administration spokeswoman Tatyana Warrick said.

Evers said in a news release that event wagering would create new employment opportunities for the tribe. Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill said in the release that it would boost tourism.