Evers orders removal of slabs from UW System headquarters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers ordered workers Friday to remove all concrete slabs hanging over the entrances and exists of the University of Wisconsin System headquarters building after slab somehow broke off and crashed to the sidewalk outside the building's main doors this weekend.

The pre-cast slab detached from Van Hise Hall's facade on Sunday and plummeted three stories. Part of it landed on a dumpster; the rest shattered. Van Hise stands on the UW-Madison campus. It's the second tallest building in Madison next to the state Capitol.

Evers issued an emergency order Friday directing workers to immediately remove similar slabs around the building's entrances and exits. He said in the order that Graef Engineering Company investigated Sunday's incident and found problems with the integrity and quality of the rest of the slabs. The company recommended removing the slabs on the third and fourth floors and installing railings in several areas, UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said in an email.

Evers said in the order that Van Hise sees heavy foot traffic daily and the slabs in their current condition pose an immediate threat to public safety. He approved spending $500,000 on repairs from the state building trust fund or any other funds available through the state Department of Administration or the Board of Regents.