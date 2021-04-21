Evers orders use of force updates for state law enforcement

Evers, a Democrat, also ordered that de-escalation tactics be used and officers should intervene to prevent or stop excessive force by another officer. He also requires that all officers report when they've used force and he provides a protection against discipline for officers who witness excessive force and report it or attempt to intervene.

“We’re getting to work here on the state level to make sure we’re leading by example and setting the bar in Wisconsin,” Evers said in a statement. “Wisconsinites across our state are demanding action and meaningful, systemic change — this is a critically important step, but it can’t be the last."

Evers did not comment specifically on the recommendations from the task force, which are expected to be put forward as bills for the Legislature to consider in the coming weeks.

Evers has pushed the Republican-controlled Legislature to take other steps, but they ignored nine bills he introduced last year. Evers is also proposing policing changes in his state budget, which is pending before the Legislature.

Republican legislative leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, had no immediate comment on the Evers order.