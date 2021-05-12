Evers promises to preserve grants in face of less stimulus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday that the federal government's decision to send Wisconsin $700 million less in coronavirus relief dollars than first estimated could mean less money for broadband expansion and pandemic response in the state.

Evers' administration had expected $3.2 billion in stimulus aid. But the administration learned on Monday that it will receive only $2.5 billion in two payments a year apart. Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin have asked the U.S. Treasury to reconsider handing the money to the state in a lump sum.

Evers originally said he wanted to spend $2.5 billion on economic relief for families, tourism, workers and small-business owners, as well as $500 million on the continued pandemic response and $200 million on infrastructure, including broadband.

Evers was vague when asked about how the reduced amount would affect his plans during a news conference Wednesday, saying the state now has $700 million less to help it recover from the pandemic and the reduction “hurts.” He said the cut may impact how much his administration can spend but didn't elaborate.