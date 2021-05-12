Evers promises to preserve grants in face of less stimulus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday that the federal government's decision to send Wisconsin $700 million less in coronavirus relief dollars than first estimated could mean less money for broadband expansion and pandemic response in the state.
Evers' administration had expected $3.2 billion in stimulus aid. But the administration learned on Monday that it will receive only $2.5 billion in two payments a year apart. Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin have asked the U.S. Treasury to reconsider handing the money to the state in a lump sum.
Evers originally said he wanted to spend $2.5 billion on economic relief for families, tourism, workers and small-business owners, as well as $500 million on the continued pandemic response and $200 million on infrastructure, including broadband.
Evers was vague when asked about how the reduced amount would affect his plans during a news conference Wednesday, saying the state now has $700 million less to help it recover from the pandemic and the reduction “hurts.” He said the cut may impact how much his administration can spend but didn't elaborate.
Evers spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said that the governor still plans to follow through on his pledge to spend about $620 million from the stimulus on grants for small businesses, organizations working to eliminate racial disparities, tourism and mental health programs for children.