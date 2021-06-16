Evers promises to sign police bills, calls for more

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers promised to sign bills banning chokeholds and making other policing changes passed by the state Assembly on Wednesday, while also calling on lawmakers to go farther to make law enforcement more accountable and transparent.

Evers said he would sign four bills that passed with bipartisan support. The Assembly failed to vote on a fifth bill as scheduled that would set a statewide use of force policy for police, and extend protections for officers who report abuses. It was stalled due to objections from the Milwaukee police union and despite winning broad bipartisan support in the Senate.

The measure was the only one out of a dozen policing measures that failed to pass the Assembly on a day when lawmakers praised bipartisan efforts to address concerns about racial justice and how law enforcement interacts with minority populations.

Evers promised to sign the bill that bans chokeholds, except in self defense, and another measure that requires the reporting of incidents when use of force was used. He also said he would sign measures requiring the posting of use of force policies online and creating a community policing grant program.