Evers says vetoing entire state budget is an option

Evers, along with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, said they hadn't seen data to back that up and employers had been short of workers long before the pandemic hit.

Evers commented after a ceremony outside the state Capitol where the rainbow flag symbolizing gay pride was raised for the third straight year. June is gay pride month and Evers was the first governor in Wisconsin history to order the pride flag to be flown when he did it in 2019.

This year Evers also signed an executive order requiring state agencies to review external documents to ensure they are using gender neutral language. Evers also signed an order requiring the Department of Health Services, Department of Corrections, and the Department of Children and Families to expressly disallow using taxpayer money for gay conversion therapy for minors.

Evers said that was a preventative measure and he wasn't aware of any state money being used currently on the practice.

Evers also strongly signaled that he would veto Republican-authored bills making their way through the Legislature that would prohibit transgender girls from playing for girls or women's teams from kindergarten through college.