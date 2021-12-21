 Skip to main content
Evers signs gambling deal with St. Croix Chippewa

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration has signed a deal allowing gambling on sports and other events at St. Croix Chippewa tribal casinos

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gamblers may soon have more opportunities to wager on sports in Wisconsin.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration announced Monday that it has amended its gaming compact with the St. Croix Chippewa to allowing betting on sports and other events at tribal casinos, on tribal land and on land held in trust for the tribe.

The St. Croix Tribal Council approved the amendment on Nov. 30. The U.S. Department of the Interior still must sign off on the change, but the tribe already has started building a sports book facility at its Turtle Lake casino.

The Evers administration in July amended its compact with the Oneida Nation to allow sports wagers at its facilities, legalizing sports gambling in Wisconsin for the first time.

VIXIO Gambling Compliance, a company that tracks gambling legislation and performance, issued a report in January predicting national revenue for legal sports betting could reach $3.1 billion in 2021 and grow to as much as $10 billion within five years.

