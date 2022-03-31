 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evers vetoes bill setting up hunts for farm-raised bovids

Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have allowed hunting ranches to raise bovids

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill Thursday that would have allowed hunting ranches to raise bovids. That’s a term for cloven-hoofed mammals, including bison, buffalo, sheep, goats and antelopes.

Republicans who introduced the bill argued that many such animals are already being raised on Wisconsin game farms.

Evers said in his veto message that he objects to the increasing the number of non-native species that can be raised and hunted in captivity. He added that he supports fair-chase hunting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

