Evers vetoes GOP bills directing federal COVID-19 spending

Evers noted concerns about the legality of some of the spending in his vetoes.

In his veto messages, he also said the proposals would have limited his flexibility in awarding the money and taken that authority away from the governor.

Evers previously vetoed a Republican bill that would have given the Legislature, rather than Evers, control over the spending of the federal money.

The vetoes send a clear message to the people "that they will have little to no say in how their federal tax dollars are spent,” said Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. “He has, once again, rejected the opportunity to work with legislators on even a basic spending plan. This is not good government.”

Under the grants Evers announced, qualifying businesses could receive awards of $5,000. Evers said about 84,000 small businesses that have an annual gross revenue between $10,000 and $7 million could qualify. It will be targeted at businesses that started in 2020 and those hardest hit by the pandemic, the governor's office said.