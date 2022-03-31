 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Evers vetos bill eliminating minimum voucher ages

Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have eliminated the minimum age for attending voucher schools

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill Thursday that would have eliminated the minimum age for attending voucher schools. Republicans introduced the bill in October.

The proposal would have eliminated the minimum age for attending four-year-old kindergarten, five-year-old kindergarten or first grade at schools in the state’s three voucher programs.

Students who attend voucher schools get government subsidies to defray their tuition. Evers, a Democrat, said in his veto message that the measure would lead to more students in voucher schools and rising property taxes to cover their subsidies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Shining object' linked to UN helicopter crash in DR Congo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News