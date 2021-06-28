Ex-Milwaukee teacher wants body camera video after arrest

In Bailey's video, Officer Shawn Humitz shows her a no trespassing order and says she has to leave or will be arrested. Bailey says she wants to contact her attorney, and she asks people on Facebook to share her video. Humitz then tells Bailey it's her last chance to leave and reaches to grab her hand. She says she will go to her car.

“We’re past that,” Humitz said before the video cuts out.

Bailey said police threw and broke her phone. Police reports state Bailey continued saying she was going to leave and refused to put her hands behind her back. The reports state Bailey went down to her knees, and was pushed to the ground and told to put her hands behind her back. She said no and that she couldn’t breathe, according to reports. Bailey said her head bounced off the ground.

The reports say Humitz struck her once in her back, then hit her twice more and cuffed one of her wrists. Bailey was transported to a hospital, where she was cuffed to a bed before being taken to jail. She was held for two nights on a tentative charges of felony battery or threat to police, along with misdemeanor counts of trespassing and resisting arrest.

Bailey has not been charged with a felony.