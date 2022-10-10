 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-Mississippi governor faces new subpoena in welfare case

An attorney is trying to force former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to release text messages or other communications about the state improperly using welfare money on development of a concussion drug backed by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre

  • 0
Welfare Fraud Mississippi Favre

FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8, 2020, in his office at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Newly revealed text messages show how deeply involved the former Mississippi governor was in directing more than $1 million in welfare money to retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. The texts were in court documents filed Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in state court by an attorney for the nonprofit known as the Mississippi Community Education Center.

 Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney is trying to force former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to release text messages or other communications about the state improperly using welfare money to help fund development of a concussion drug backed by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

The intent to subpoena records from Bryant was filed Friday in state court by Jim Waide, an attorney representing Austin Garrett Smith, a nephew of a former Mississippi Department of Human Services director.

Bryant's attorney, Billy Quin, criticized Waide's effort.

“This subpoena is a legal tool being misused for political purposes,” Quin told The Associated Press on Monday. "We will respond in due course.”

The filing is the latest twist in the largest public corruption case in Mississippi history. It's also the second time records have been subpoenaed from Bryant by a defendant in a Department of Human Services lawsuit. Bryant is a Republican who served two terms as governor, leaving office in 2020.

People are also reading…

The department filed suit in May against more than three dozen groups or people, including Smith and Favre. It is seeking to recover more than $20 million of misspent welfare money that was supposed to help low-income families in one of the poorest states in the U.S.

Smith's uncle, John Davis, was appointed by Bryant to lead Human Services, and he held the job from February 2016 to July 2019. Davis pleaded guilty last month to state and federal felony charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

In the filing Friday, Waide seeks email, text messages, letters or other communications to or from Bryant with Favre, Davis or several other people involving a biotech company called Prevacus (now called Odyssey Health) or its corporate affiliate, PreSolMD.

Favre is named in the Human Services lawsuit as the “largest individual outside investor” of Prevacus and suggested that the company's CEO, Jacob VanLandingham, ask about using Human Services grant money for investing in company stock.

The lawsuit says $2.1 million of welfare money paid for stock in Prevacus and PreSolMD for Nancy New and her son, Zachary New, who ran nonprofit groups that received welfare money from Human Services.

The new subpoena also seeks other information from Bryant, including any communication he had with or about former pro wrestler Ted Dibiase Sr.; his two sons who were also pro wrestlers, Ted “Teddy” Dibiase Jr. and Brett Dibiase; and companies controlled by the Dibiases, which were paid with welfare money.

In April, Nancy New and Zachary New pleaded guilty to state charges of misusing welfare money, including on lavish gifts such as first-class airfare for Davis. Nancy New, Zachary New and Davis all agreed to testify against others.

Bryant, Favre and VanLandingham are not facing criminal charges.

The civil lawsuit has brought the release of text messages from Bryant, Favre and Nancy New about millions of dollars in welfare money being spent on Favre's pet project, a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi, where all three are alumni. Favre played football at the university before going to the NFL in 1991, and his daughter started playing volleyball at the school in 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight

Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight

Wisconsin Democrats up for election in five weeks are putting abortion in the spotlight, with the Republican-controlled Legislature taking less than a minute to reject Gov. Tony Evers' call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers and other Democrats on the ballot Nov. 8 are trying to turn the election into a referendum on abortion. But Evers’ opponent Tim Michels, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe.

Wisconsin AG candidates Toney, Kaul to debate at state bar

Attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the State Bar of Wisconsin's headquarters later this month. Officials with the state bar confirmed the debate has been set for Oct. 27 at the bar's headquarters in Madison. Toney, a Republican, is currently serving as the Fond du Lac County district attorney. Kaul, a Democrat, is trying to win a second term as attorney general. Toney has been working to portray himself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor. Kaul has built his campaign around a lawsuit he filed seeking to undo Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban as well as his efforts to advance gun control legislation.

Judge dismisses Wisconsin lawsuit against loan forgiveness

A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, ruling that the group doesn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit. The Brown County Taxpayers Association argued that  Biden’s order unlawfully circumvented Congress’ power over spending. They also argued the plan was discriminatory by seeking to give particular help to borrowers of color. U.S. District Judge William Griesbach tossed the case Thursday, writing that the group does not have standing to challenge the plan simply because they are taxpayers. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states.

Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling

A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican attorney general comes as voters in the battleground state are submitting their absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections filed the lawsuit last month. It challenged the guidance issued on Aug. 1 to more than 1,800 local election clerks by the state elections commission detailing how they can spoil an absentee ballot at the request of a voter.

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging  the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges that Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges that Fleet Farm stores sold the two at least 37 firearms. Company officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ellison, a Democrat, is facing a stiff re-election challenge from Republican candidate Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue.

Judge refuses to allow partial absentee addresses, for now

A Dane County judge for now is refusing to allow local election clerks to accept partial witness addresses on absentee ballots. A group called Rise Inc. filed a lawsuit in September seeking a judicial order requiring the Wisconsin Elections Commission to tell local clerks that they must accept ballots as long as the witness address includes enough information that clerks can reasonably discern where the witness can be contacted. Rise Inc. attorneys asked Judge Juan Colas to issue a temporary order requiring the commission to inform clerks they could accept ballots under those conditions. Colas denied the request during a hearing Friday. The case will continue with a scheduling conference Oct. 17.

Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Authorities say crews from several fire departments are battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse. A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products says the fire in Menominee, Michigan, began about 11 p.m. CDT Thursday in a warehouse along along Michigan’s border with Wisconsin that contained pulp and waste paper. No injuries were reported. But the blaze was so large crews from five fire departments were called to the scene. A company spokesman says the fire began in a warehouse that Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products rents on the site of Resolute’s Menominee recycled pulp mill.

Missouri man pleads guilty in deaths of 2 Wisconsin brothers

Missouri man pleads guilty in deaths of 2 Wisconsin brothers

A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to killing two brothers from Wisconsin in 2019. Garland Nelson, of Braymer, admitted in court Friday that he killed 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin, after they came to his farm to collect a debt from a cattle contract. In exchange for his plea to two counts of first-degree murder, several other charges, including abandonment of a corpse, were dropped. Prosecutors said Nelson killed the Diemels in July 2019, burned their bodies and dumped their remains on a manure pile. He was supposed to be raising and selling cattle for the brothers, who came to the farm to collect a $250,000 debt.

Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions

Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions

The trial for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is getting off to a rough start. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and dozens of additional felonies in connection with the Nov. 21 parade in Waukesha. His trial was scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection. Brooks is defending himself in the case and became so disruptive before jurors were even brought into the courtroom that Judge Jennifer Dorow had to take multiple recesses before finally forcing Brooks to watch the proceedings via video from another room.

Many GOP appointees with expired terms still on state boards

Three members of the state board that oversees Wisconsin’s technical colleges and who were appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker have refused to step down, even though their terms ended more than a year ago. The three are among dozens of appointees by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who are waiting to serve on various state boards, but lack the Senate’s confirmation. Their approach is the same taken by Walker appointee Fred Prehn who was encouraged by Republicans to keep his seat on the state Natural Resources Board to ensure GOP control, even though his term expired last year. His action prompted a state Supreme Court ruling that a vacancy must exist before a governor can fill it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian bombs strike Kyiv and other western cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News