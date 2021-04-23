Ex-Waukesha student who was shot by police reaches plea deal

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A former Waukesha South High School student who was shot by police inside a classroom in 2019 has reached a plea deal on a long list of criminal charges from that case and others that followed.

Tyrone Smith, now 19, will be sentenced April 29, though on far fewer charges than those that had accumulated in a span of eight months following his initial arrest, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Court records shows that Smith entered no-contest pleas and was convicted Wednesday on two charges: misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon at a school and a single count of felony bail jumping. The latter was tied to allegations that he repeatedly violated terms of his monitored home release as the initial criminal charges were adjudicated.

In return, other serious charges — including a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a dozen other felony bail jumping counts — were dismissed.

The incident happened Dec. 2, 2019, when Smith confronted a friend who he felt had been taunting him. It escalated when Smith returned to the classroom with what appeared to be a firearm, but was later identified as as a B.B. gun. An officer shoot Smith in the the leg and arm when he allegedly failed to comply with commands to disarm.

