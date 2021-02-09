Ex-Wisconsin pharmacist pleads guilty to vaccine tampering

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Wisconsin pharmacist pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to charges that he tried to spoil dozens of vials of COVID-19 vaccine.

Federal prosecutors charged Steven Brandenburg, 46, of Grafton, in late January with two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products. He pleaded guilty to both counts during a video conference with U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig in Milwaukee.

The charges carry a maximum combined sentence of 20 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. The judge scheduled sentencing for June 8.

Prosecutors had asked Ludwig to jail Brandenburg until sentencing, arguing in a filing that he holds extremist views, including that the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were faked and vaccines were “of the Devil." They said he also held beliefs that the Earth is flat and brought guns in a suitcase to his job at Advocate Aurora Health.

Brandenburg also secretly substituted saline for flu vaccine that he was mandated to receive and persuaded several co-workers to secretly swap saline for their flu vaccine as well, the filing said.