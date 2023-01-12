 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows

Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota

  • 0
TikTok Ban Wisconsin

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, Wisconsin became the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes amid a push for a federal ban and after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular app.

 Michael Dwyer - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota.

Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by critics who say the Chinese government could access user data, such as browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.

TikTok is consumed by two-thirds of American teens and has become the second-most popular domain in the world. But there’s long been bipartisan concern in Washington that Beijing would use legal and regulatory power to seize American user data or try to push pro-China narratives or misinformation.

People are also reading…

Here’s a look at the action in Wisconsin and North Carolina and the broader debate over TikTok:

WHY DID WISCONSIN AND NORTH CAROLINA BAN TIKTOK?

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers cited concerns about privacy, safety and security, after consulting with the FBI and emergency management officials about the app. Evers’ order applies to most state agencies, with some exceptions like criminal investigators who may be using the app to track certain people.

The University of Wisconsin System, which employs 40,000 faculty and staff, is also exempt. But a UW System spokesperson said despite the exemption, the university was conducting a review and moving toward placing restrictions on the app being used on devices in order to protect against serious cybersecurity risks.

Both Evers and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also prohibited the use of WeChat, a Chinese instant messaging app, on state devices.

“It’s important for us to protect state information technology from foreign countries that have actively participated in cyberattacks against the United States,” Cooper said. “Protecting North Carolina from cyber threats is vital to ensuring the safety, security, privacy, and success of our state and its people.”

WHAT ARE THE CONCERNS ABOUT TIKTOK?

Both the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have warned that TikTok user data could be shared by owner ByteDance Ltd. with China’s authoritarian government. U.S. officials also worry that the Chinese government might use TikTok to push pro-China narratives or misinformation.

Fears were stoked by news reports last year that a China-based team improperly accessed data of U.S. TikTok users, including two journalists, as part of a covert surveillance program to ferret out the source of leaks to the press.

There are also concerns that the company is sending masses of user data to China, in breach of stringent European privacy rules.

Additionally, there's been concern about TikTok’s content and whether it harms teenagers’ mental health.

WHO HAS PUSHED FOR RESTRICTIONS?

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump and his administration sought to ban dealings with TikTok’s owner, force it to sell off its U.S. assets and remove it from app stores. Courts blocked Trump’s efforts to ban TikTok, and President Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s orders after taking office but ordered an in-depth study of the issue. A planned sale of TikTok’s U.S. assets was shelved.

In Congress, concern about the app has been bipartisan. Congress last month banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security.

The Senate in December approved a version of the TikTok ban authored by conservative Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, a vocal critic of big tech companies.

But Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, of Illinois has co-sponsored legislation to prohibit TikTok from operating in the U.S. altogether, and the measure approved by Congress in December had the support of Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

WHAT DOES TIKTOK SAY?

“We’re disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity in their states and are based on unfounded falsehoods about TikTok,” Jamal Brown, a spokesperson for TikTok, said in an emailed statement.

TikTok is developing security and data privacy plans as part of an ongoing national security review by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

For Trump, Georgia election case just one of many legal woes

For Trump, Georgia election case just one of many legal woes

A special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia has finished its final report. It's a major development in a case that’s on a long list of legal problems for the former president. As he campaigns for the White House in 2024, Trump faces a number of inquiries, including a criminal investigation over top secret documents found at his Florida estate, a probe in Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, and more probes in New York.

Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial in shooting (copy)

Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial in shooting (copy)

A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent who wounded an unarmed Black man during a Madison traffic stop last year has been ordered to stand trial. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne charged state Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner in September with second-degree reckless endangerment using a dangerous weapon. Ozanne alleges Wagner wounded Quadren Wilson last February after authorities stopped his car. Wilson was unarmed but wanted for dealing drugs. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Judge Chris Taylor ordered Wagner to stand trial following a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Wagner’s attorney said his client's use of force was justified because he believed a gunshot had been fired from inside the vehicle.

Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 50-year-old Amanda Chapin of Monroe was charged Dec. 28. Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August. According to a criminal complaint, the final dose rendered Gary Chapin comatose for four days. Blood tests showed barbiturates in his system that came from drugs he used to euthanize animals. Online court records show the couple married in March. Gary Chapin filed for divorce five months later.

2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature's socialist caucus

2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature's socialist caucus

Socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature after decades without representation. Freshman Reps. Ryan Clancy and Darrin Madison on Tuesday revived a socialist caucus that has been dormant for more than 90 years. The democratic socialists are part of a movement that has been regaining popularity in the U.S. with the help of young Democrats. As a sliver of the already minority Democratic caucus, it's highly unlikely the two lawmakers will get their way on the Assembly floor, but for socialist groups in the state, the new caucus marks the ideology's return. Both lawmakers hail from districts in Milwaukee, a city that was once home to one of the strongest socialist movements in country.

Woman gets probation for assaulting hospital staff

A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must under a mental health assessment. According to the criminal complaint, the woman punched two staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and kicked another during the early morning hours of July 16.

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner stands by voting comments

A Republican member of Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission is standing by comments he made crowing about depressed turnout among Black and Hispanic voters in heavily Democratic Milwaukee, saying he won’t resign as a fellow commissioner and others have called on him to do. Commissioner Robert Spindell said Wednesday that his comments sent in an email to about 1,700 people in December were not bragging about voter suppression. Spindell said his email was an attempt to detail positive steps Republicans did to counter the Democratic message in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Elections Commissioner member Mark Thomsen, a Democratic attorney, called on Spindell to step down, saying he “has shown he cannot be fair.”

Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law

Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law

A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota by codifying protections into state statutes has passed its first test. A House health panel approved the legislation 11-8 Thursday on just the third day of the 2023 session, and sent it to its next committee stop on an expedited path to a House floor vote. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s desk by the end of the month. As lawmakers across the country begin to reconvene, they’re getting their first chances to take up key abortion proposals since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial in shooting

Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial in shooting

A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent who wounded an unarmed Black man during a Madison traffic stop last year has been ordered to stand trial. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne charged state Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner in September with second-degree reckless endangerment using a dangerous weapon. Ozanne alleges Wagner wounded Quadren Wilson last February after authorities stopped his car. Wilson was unarmed but wanted for dealing drugs. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Judge Chris Taylor ordered Wagner to stand trial following a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Wagner’s attorney said his client's use of force was justified because he believed a gunshot had been fired from inside the vehicle.

Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban

Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban

Wisconsin Republicans have again allowed therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a scientifically discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A licensing board under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration passed a ban on conversion therapy in 2020, but the Republican-controlled Legislature's rules committee blocked it then and did so again Thursday along a 6-4 vote. Implementing a temporary ban allows Republican lawmakers to avoid a veto from Evers. LGBTQ rights advocates oppose the practice, citing research suggesting it can increase the risk of suicide and depression.

Gov. Evers appoints gay Marine vet to lead veterans agency

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed the deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs to lead the troubled agency. James Bond is a disabled U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has worked at the department for years. According to the Legislative Audit Bureau, he is the first openly LGBTQ person in state history to head a Cabinet agency. Bond said he served as a supply clerk from 1983 to 1985 and qualifies as a disabled veteran due to a service-connected injury to his right eye. He inherits an agency plagued by issues in its assisted living facilities and nursing homes, including frequent allegations of abuse and poor care.

Watch Now: Related Video

Families demanding justice three years after Beirut port blast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News