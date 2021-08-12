EXPLAINER: What's ahead for the Wisconsin wolf hunt

Walker appointees still outnumber Evers appointees on the board. The body voted 5-2 Wednesday to raise the quota to 300 wolves. Assuming the Chippewa will take their full allotment of 150 animals to protect them, state-licensed hunters would be allowed to kill 150 wolves. The Walker appointees said they believe the population remains stable and they have a responsibility to manage the pack down to 350 animals. The Evers group warned the vote will cost the board credibility with conservationists. The Sierra Club accused the board of not learning from the February “slaughter" and disrespecting the Chippewa. Wisconsin's Green Fire said the decision risks long-term damage to the wolf population. The Humane Society of the United States said the vote “flies in the face of science" and accused the board of ignoring the public will.