EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A 44-year-old Fairchild woman is accused of trafficking a child.
Catherine J. Ottinger, 316 E. Main St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts each of being party to the crime of trafficking a child and one felony count of causing a child older than 13 to view or listen to sexual activity.
Ottinger was ordered to post a $1,000 cash bail and to have no contact with the alleged victim or any other minor child.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Oct. 6, 2017, a 15-year-old girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.
During a three-day period in July 2017, the girl said she was sexually abused by Ottinger's boyfriend at Ottinger's home. The girl said Ottinger brought her to her bedroom, where Ottinger’s boyfriend told her they were going to teach her how to perform sex acts. The girl said Ottinger forced the girl to touch the boyfriend and the boyfriend assaulted the girl over the ensuing days.
The man died in March of this year.
The teen told the interviewer that about seven years earlier Ottinger asked her to take a picture of Ottinger’s nude lower half, so she could send it to a man. The girl took the photo.
About a month before the interview, the girl said Ottinger asked her to take a similar photo, but the girl told her no.
On May 21, Ottinger was arrested by Eau Claire County sheriff’s office personnel, and she claimed the incident the teen reported never happened.
Ottinger said the girl asked her and her boyfriend about performing sex acts, but Ottinger said she told the teen it wasn’t something she had to worry about.
Ottinger also told detectives the girl had lied in the past.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.