EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Fall Creek man accused of fatally shooting his sister and her boyfriend in September 2017, and then burying their bodies on his property, may spend at least 20 years in prison.
Wayne W. Price, 48, 800 S. Rockie Road, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to four criminal charges, including two counts of felony battery.
He was also convicted of two felony counts of false imprisonment.
“Mr. Price, do you believe there’s a factual basis for these charges?” Judge Emily Long asked Price.
“Yes,” Price said.
Two felony counts of hiding a corpse and a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed but may be considered by Long at Price’s April 10 sentencing hearing.
Price was accused of killing his sister, Elizabeth “Lisa” A. Price, and her boyfriend, David R. Dishneau.
As part of a plea agreement, Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King will seek no more than 28½ years in prison followed by 13½ years of extended supervision.
Price’s attorneys will be free to argue but cannot ask for less than 20 years in prison.
Public defender Steven Hughes told Long this plea offer was made Jan. 16. Two other proposed plea agreements were made previously, he said.
“Every offer was discussed with Mr. Price,” Hughes said.
King told Long the false imprisonment convictions served as the basis for the felony murder charges.
An element of the charge of false imprisonment includes the confining or retaining of a victim without his or her consent.
King and public defender Laurie Osberg both declined to answer questions about the plea agreement following Wednesday’s hearing.
“Not today,” Osberg said.
King said he would not discuss the case before Price’s sentencing hearing.
Price remains in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $1 million cash bail.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sept. 30, 2017, authorities had searched Price’s property, and a silver Cadillac was found in a wooded area off a trail. Blood was on both front seats, and blood spatter was on the inside of the driver’s side.
The bodies of Lisa Price and David R. Dishneau were found in a shallow grave just north of the vehicle on Wayne Price’s property, located near Beaver Creek in an isolated rural area about four miles east of Beaver Creek Reserve in eastern Eau Claire County.
The shootings of Lisa Price and Dishneau were believed to have occurred around Sept. 23, 2017, in a Cadillac owned by Price’s employer.
Wayne Price was taken into custody Sept. 29, 2017, in the parking lot of the Fall Creek fire station after he confessed to a man that he got involved in a drug deal and did something “really stupid.” Price told the man he shot two people and would be going to prison.
Earlier in the day, the man told law enforcement that Price had called him, told him he needed to get to Price’s house with a gun and said his life had been threatened. Price, at the time, was on his way back from the Tomah area in his semitrailer truck.
Unable to leave work and go to Price’s home, the man said he thought he should call law enforcement.
Following Price’s arrest, law enforcement officers found a container that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine in the semi he had been driving.
An autopsy conducted Oct. 2 in Madison showed Lisa Price was shot once in the head and also had an injury on the top of her head that was consistent with blunt force trauma. Dishneau was shot twice in the head and once in the neck.
