EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A Fall Creek man will spend three years on probation for exposing his two young children to significant methamphetamine useat his former Eau Claire residence.
Kodie E. Leikness, 26, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child and a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.
A misdemeanor count of bail jumping was dismissed.
As conditions of probation, reserve Judge Howard Cameron ordered Leikness to undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and not have contact with his children unless approved by his probation agent and the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
Leikness must also comply with any conditions set by the Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer assisted a social worker April 20 to check on the welfare of Leikness’ two children, ages 3 and 6.
A child protective services report alleged large quantities of drugs were being packaged at Leikness’ former residence at 5820 Christopher Drive.
Leikness said he occasionally uses marijuana and consented to a search of his house, which revealed nothing illegal.
Leikness consented to hair follicle tests for the children, which were positive for the presence of meth.
An officer attempted to meet with Leikness May 4, but Leikness rescheduled the meeting to May 7.
Leikness said he didn’t know how the children would have tested positive because he did not use meth.
Leikness agreed to be screened for drugs, and the results were positive for meth and marijuana.
Leikness said the last time he used drugs was May 4, and that’s why he canceled the meeting with the officer that day.
Leikness then admitted to using meth three times a week for at least the last year.
Leikness said other adults also used methe in the house.
The children were removed from his care on May 7, and he was arrested for child neglect.
Leikness was free on bond for a pending 2018 misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County. Conditions of the bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.