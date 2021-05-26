Family of boy killed by officer plans home for at-risk teens

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer announced plans Wednesday to build a home in rural Wisconsin where at-risk boys could go to escape the dangers of the city streets.

Adam Toledo's mother stood in front of a mural of her son that was recently painted in the Little Village neighborhood where he was killed on March 29. She lamented that while she could not be with her son Wednesday on what would have been his 14th birthday, she might be able to help save others like him.

“What I really want it to have Adam back, and we can't do that,” Betty Toledo wrote in a speech that was read by someone else because she was too emotional to speak. “We can try to help other families protect their sons from the temptations that took Adam into the street that night, the night he was killed.”

The family also alluded to the depiction of Adam's life that has been part of the narrative since shortly after his death when Mayor Lori Lightfoot seemed to suggest that the boy was involved with gangs.