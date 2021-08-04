 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Father who left children alone charged in shooting death
0 Comments
AP

Father who left children alone charged in shooting death

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man whose two young children were left unsupervised near a gun was charged Wednesday in the inadvertent shooting death of his son.

Giovanni R. Smith, 26, faces a felony count of neglecting a child resulting in death for the incident that killed his 2-year-old boy.

The complaint says Smith's 4-year-old child told authorities the two siblings were in the bedroom watching cartoons when he took the defendant's gun off a speaker and shot his brother.

Smith then took the gun and placed it on top of a kitchen cabinet, according to court documents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News