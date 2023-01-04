 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feds: Lack of safeguards led to Superior refinery explosion

Federal regulators have determined that a lack of safeguards during a maintenance shutdown contributed to an explosion at an oil refinery in Superior

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal regulators have determined that a lack of safeguards during a maintenance shutdown led to a 2018 explosion at an oil refinery in Superior.

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board released a final report last week on the April 2018 explosion at the refinery, Wisconsin Public Radio reported Wednesday.

Calgary-based Husky Energy owned the refinery at the time of the explosion. The blast injured 36 workers. Fears of a hydrofluoric acid leak forced 2,500 residents to evacuate. No acid leaked but a tank containing hot asphalt spilled 17,000 barrels into the facility. The asphalt caught fire, sending up a plume of black smoke that released thousands of pounds of flammable hydrocarbon vapor. The explosion caused about $550 million in damage to the refinery.

People are also reading…

According to the CSB report, the refinery was shutting down a gasoline-making unit when the explosion occurred. Investigators determined that the facility failed to implement safeguards such as creating a steam barrier in a fluid catalytic cracking unit used to make gasoline and having operators purge air from equipment within the system. A slide valve that allowed air to flow into the unit was severely eroded.

Refinery workers didn't understand how to shut down operations and the facility failed to maintain worker training and safety information on the fluid catalytic cracking unit. Workers also had no knowledge of a similar incident that occurred at a refinery in Torrance, California, that could have helped prevent the blast, according to the report.

The CSB issued 16 safety recommendations, including developing a program to ensure integrity of slide valves and worker training on fluid catalytic cracking units. Reg Curran, a spokesperson for Cenovus Energy, which now owns the refinery, said the company has incorporated all of the recommendations as it continues to rebuild the facility.

The CSB originally planned to release the report in 2019 but the agency has been dealing with a backlog of investigations as well as understaffing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

DNR board member's fight to extend term cost taxpayers $76K

Wisconsin taxpayers spent about $76,000 to fund a state Department of Natural Resources board member's legal battle to remain on the board after his term expired. The Wisconsin State Journal obtained invoices through an open records request that detail payments to Fred Prehn's attorney, Mark Maciolek, between October 2021 and February 2022. Prehn refused to step down after his term on the board ended in May 2021. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to remove him from the board. The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled in Prehn's favor.

Evers pushes for legal abortions, expanded Medicaid

Gov. Tony Evers is outlining a largely liberal agenda in his second inaugural address, calling for overturning an 1849 state law banning abortions, expanding Medicaid coverage, legalizing marijuana and fighting water pollution. Evers and other constitutional officers elected in November took their oaths of office Tuesday during a day thick on pomp and thin on substance. Members of the Legislature were to be sworn in later Tuesday. Evers says his recent reelection win served as a rejection of “the bitter politics of resentment.” Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said he was disappointed with Evers’ message, calling it “highly partisan.”

Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of their Democratic governor's pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the state abortion ban. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that he will push for passage of a bill granting clear exceptions to protect the life and health of the mother and in cases of rape and incest. But Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says he won't bring forward such a bill because it's a tough vote for Republicans to take.

Wisconsin Gov. Evers is not ruling out state funds for train

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he's not ruling out the use of state funds to build a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Top Republican lawmakers have already voiced their opposition to committing taxpayer money to the project. Evers says he is waiting to see which federal funds are available before deciding whether to support the use of state funds.

Wisconsin Republicans who control the state Legislature are poised to clash with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the upcoming two-year legislative session over tax cuts, how to fund local governments and whether to expand the private school choice program to wealthier families. But even though Evers and Republicans are on opposite sides of numerous issues, they also are vowing to forge a better relationship than recent years. Evers’ first term saw him cast the highest number of vetoes in state history. Still, Evers has already made clear that he’s against much of what Republicans say they want to do during the two-year legislative session that begins Jan. 3.

Wisconsin governor, GOP leader meet for first time in years

